Odisha to get flood assistance of Rs 320.94 crore

Bhubaneswar: The Union government on Friday approved an additional central assistance of Rs 1,751.05 crore under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five states affected by floods or landslides during south-west monsoon in 2020 and hailstorm during Rabi season 2019-20. Out of this Rs 320.94 crore has been allocated to Odisha.

The other four states in this list are Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

A High-Level Committee (HLC) led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave approval for the assistance, saying that the government under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership had resolved to “help our sisters and brothers in the five states”.

(With inputs from IANS)