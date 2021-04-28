Odisha To Get 90k More Doses Of Covishield Vaccine Today

Bhubaneswar: As many as ninety thousand more doses of Covishield vaccine will reach Odisha today, informed Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi.

The state currently has around 3.5 lakh doses of Covaxin vaccine and 54 thousand doses of Covishield.

Around 55,776 doses were administered to people in 617 vaccination centres in the state yesterday.

Till now 57,04,916 doses have been given to the people of the state. The vaccination drive has been halted in Jajpur and Keonjhar due to unavailability of doses

Today, inoculation drive is underway in 464 centres.

All the citizens above 18 years of age can register for Covid-19 vaccine shots today at 4 pm as the government will begin the third phase of vaccination drive from May 1. Odisha government is in talks with the covid manufacturing companies to get vaccines at the earliest. When the vaccine will arrive, the vaccination drive will kick start, informs Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Panigrahi.