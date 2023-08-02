Odisha to experience very heavy rainfall today, Red warning issued to 4 districts

The meteorological department has issued a red warning for four districts of Odisha in view of very heavy rainfall today.

By Akankshya Mishra 0
heavy rainfall today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is currently experiencing wide spread rainfall. A deep depression centered over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state today. The meteorological department has issued a red warning for four districts. These include Bargarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, and Jharsuguda. Districts with a red warning are expected to experience rainfall more of more than 20 cm.

Additionally, an orange warning has been issued to nine districts in view of very heavy rainfall today. These districts include Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Sonepur, Boudh, balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal. A yellow warning has  been issued to eight districts as well.

The Relief Commission has directed the District Magistrates of the red warned districts, to be on high alert. Waterlogging is expected in several areas. There may be a rise in  water level of the rivers as well. As a precautionary measure, fishermen have been prohibited from venturing into the sea until tomorrow.

Forecasts predict that rainfall is likely to decrease from tomorrow onwards. Several areas of the state have experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. Boudh recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 175 mm. The second highest was recorded by Bhavanipatna at 122 mm, followed by Phulbani at 102 mm.

You might also like
State

Water level crosses danger mark due to heavy rainfall in Gajapati

State

Heavy rainfall washes away bridge in Angul

State

28 country made guns seized from the foot of Similipal

State

Odisha Govt increases financial assistance for cremation at Puri Swargadwara, details…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans