Odisha to experience very heavy rainfall today, Red warning issued to 4 districts

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is currently experiencing wide spread rainfall. A deep depression centered over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state today. The meteorological department has issued a red warning for four districts. These include Bargarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, and Jharsuguda. Districts with a red warning are expected to experience rainfall more of more than 20 cm.

Additionally, an orange warning has been issued to nine districts in view of very heavy rainfall today. These districts include Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Sonepur, Boudh, balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal. A yellow warning has been issued to eight districts as well.

The Relief Commission has directed the District Magistrates of the red warned districts, to be on high alert. Waterlogging is expected in several areas. There may be a rise in water level of the rivers as well. As a precautionary measure, fishermen have been prohibited from venturing into the sea until tomorrow.

Forecasts predict that rainfall is likely to decrease from tomorrow onwards. Several areas of the state have experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. Boudh recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 175 mm. The second highest was recorded by Bhavanipatna at 122 mm, followed by Phulbani at 102 mm.