Odisha to experience heavy rainfall today, yellow warning issued to 9 districts

Bhubaneswar: An active low pressure over the Bay of Bengal continues to cause heavy rainfall in several areas across Odisha. While some areas in the state are experiencing moderate rains, some areas continue to experience heavy rainfall.

The regional meteorological department has issued a yellow warning to nine districts in view of moderate to heavy rainfall today. These districts include Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Dhenkanal, Balasore, and Jajpur.

In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded an average rainfall of 26.8 mm. This lies about 477 percent higher than the expected average rainfall of 4.6 mm. The intensity of rainfall in Odisha is likely to decrease from tomorrow. With this, the retreat of Southwest monsoon from Odisha is likely to begin from tomorrow.