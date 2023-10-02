Odisha to experience heavy rainfall till Oct 4, Orange warning issued to 5 districts for today

Heavy rainfall in Odisha is likely to continue for three more days. The meteorological department has issued alerts for the same.

Bhubaneswar: The active well marked low pressure continues to cause heavy rainfall in Odisha. Heavy rainfall in Odisha is likely to continue for three more days. The meteorological department has issued alerts in view of moderate to heavy rainfall in several areas across the state.

Five districts of the state have been given an orange warning in view of heavy to very heavy rainfall for today. These districts include Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, and Sambalpur. Further, a yellow warning has been issued to nine districts for today.

Weather forecasts predict the possibility of lightning along with thunderstorms in several areas across the state. A total of 14 districts have been given a yellow warning in view of moderate to heavy rainfall tomorrow. Heavy rainfall in Odisha is likely to continue till October 4. Intensity of rainfall in the state is likely to decrease thereafter.

