Odisha to experience heavy rainfall in 48 hours, yellow alert to 24 districts for today

Bhubaneswar: The formation of low pressure over the northern Bay of Bengal is expected to cause rainfall in Odisha in the next 48 hours. Forecasts predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state for the next four days.

The Meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for 24 districts across Odisha with lightning and thunderstorms. Furthermore, an orange warning has been issued for several districts in the state, indicating the potential for heavy rainfall over the next three days.

Areas including Ganjam, Nayagarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Cuttack, and Angul are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. Coastal Odisha and nearby regions are also bracing for heavy rains on the 13th of September.

It has been said that rain will continue in Odisha till 15th of September.

Additionally, the Meteorological Department has alerted that another low-pressure system may develop in the North Bay of Bengal on the 19th.