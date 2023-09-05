Odisha to experience heavy rainfall for next 3 days as low pressure develops over BoB

Bhubaneswar: The formation of a low pressure over the North-Western Bay of Bengal is expected to cause heavy rainfall in Odisha. Forecasts predict heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state for the next three days.

A total of 16 districts have been issued a yellow and orange warning in view of heavy to very heavy rainfall today. Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nabarangapur are likely to experience very heavy rainfall. These areas might experience rainfall ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm.

Furthermore, the Regional meteorological department has issued a yellow warning to 11 districts in view of heavy rainfall tomorrow. Additionally, nine districts have been given a yellow alert for September 7.

Weather forecasts suggest the formation of another cyclonic circulation on September 11. This is likely to develop into another low pressure by September 13. This low pressure is expected to cause rainfall in Odisha till September 15.