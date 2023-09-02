Odisha to experience heavy rainfall as low pressure develops over Bay Of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: The state is bracing for heavy rainfall as low pressure develops over the Bay of Bengal. Authorities have issued alerts for 22 districts in anticipation of the severe weather.

Weather experts predicted that within the next 48 hours, a low pressure area might develop, leading to heavy rainfall in the state on the 3rd and 4th of this month. As a precautionary ,measure, weather warnings have already been issued for 22 districts in the state.

On 3rd of this month, 18 districts are expected to be on alert due to the heavy rainfall, while on 4th, this warnings extends to 20 districts. Some areas within these districts are at a higher risk of experiencing heavy rainfall.

The impact of the rain is expected to decrease on the 5th, offering some relief. Weak monsoon conditions have been affecting the state, resulting in reduced rainfall.

In some parts of Odisha, temperatures have risen by 3 to 4 degrees above normal due to these weak monsoon conditions. Interestingly, this year has seen a 15% increase in rainfall during the monsoon season, although 12 districts have experienced deficient rainfall while 18 districts received normal rainfall.