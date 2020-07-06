Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at several places in Odisha in next two days, the Regional Metrological Centre, Bhubaneswar has predicted on Monday.

According to the Midday weather bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Sundargarh till 8.30 AM on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Mayurbhanj till 8.30 AM tomorrow, it added.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj from 8.30 AM on Tuesday to 8.30 AM on Wednesday.

The Met Dept also issued Yellow weather warning for all these districts till Wednesday morning.