Rain

Odisha to experience heavy rain for next 2 days, Yellow warning issued

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at several places in Odisha in next two days, the Regional Metrological Centre, Bhubaneswar has predicted on Monday.

According to the Midday weather bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Sundargarh till 8.30 AM on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Mayurbhanj till 8.30 AM tomorrow, it added.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj from 8.30 AM on Tuesday to 8.30 AM on Wednesday.

The Met Dept also issued Yellow weather warning for all these districts till Wednesday morning.

You might also like
State

Son kills father over family feud in Odisha’s Gajapati

State

Youth Drowns To Death In Odisha’s Cuttack

State

Odisha’s Biswaranjan Sarangi promoted to technical officer in FIH’s…

State

20 new COVID cases including 11 local contacts detected in Cuttack-Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.