Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has initiated a lot of measures to check and contain the ongoing Forest fire in the State. In order to tackle the situation in more effective way, the State Government has decided to engage more man power and equipment.

It has been decided to put additional 100 squads, beyond 600 different squads. Each squad comprises of 10 persons and a vehicle, sources said.

Besides, additional 700 blowers are being procured to put in to work. Further, it has been decided to incentivise 3000 Forest Fringe Villages to take action to prevent occurrence of Forest Fire and prevent its proliferation in their Forests Fringe Village and involve the VSSs/EDCs to contain the ongoing Forest Fire menace.

As decided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, to engage ODRAF team to render assistance to abate the Forest Fire all over the State, ODRAF teams have already reached Similipal Tiger Reserve.

In addition to that the PRI institutions have been urged upon to mobilise their human resource to sensitise the forest fringe localites to prevent intentional and unintentional fire.

In different areas action has already being initiated by local DFOs to dissuade forest fringe locals to burn the agricultural wastes in open, which causes forest fire threat once left unattended and where ever feasible put water tankers in to use to abate the ongoing fire.

Due to continuous and quick action of Field Staff, the numbers of Fire points have shown considerable decrease as Fire Alerts to 3258 on March 8 from 6258 of March 7.