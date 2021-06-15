Bhubaneswar: Amid decline in the number of Covid cases in the state, the Odisha government is likely to come up with a decision to begin the unlock process soon, informed Health director Bijay Mohapatra.

The government has all the data for the last 15 days and will analyse on it. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) will also issue detailed guidelines in a day or two, informs Mohapatra.

The pressure on the hospitals has come down and adequate number of beds are available across the state due to declining trend of Covid cases, he said.

Around 56 percent of beds are occupied in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while the requirements of the general beds have reduced in the state, Mohapatra added.

Surveillance is being carried out at the places reporting more positive cases. Testing has been ramped up at these places and people being infected are being isolated, informed Bijay Mohapatra.