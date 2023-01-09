Odisha to continue to shiver in bone-chilling cold for next two days

Severe cold wave will continue to blow over Odisha for the next two days. The night temperature will drop further by 3-5 degrees.

Intense Cold Wave Continues To Sweep Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Citizens in different parts of Odisha are shivering in bone-chilling cold for the past few days and it seems these conditions will continue to prevail across the state for the next couple of days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for three districts of the state. These states are Jharsuguda, Devgarh, and Angul.

As per IMD, the freezing conditions will continue to be witnessed across the state due to the cold wave for the next two days.

The minimum temperature is very likely to be below normal by three to five degrees in some places of Odisha during the next two days.

All of the state has been experiencing bone-chilling cold for the last few days now due to the Northwesterly/northerly dry and cold wind. Normal life has been hit by the cold and fog in some places. Snow fall was reportedly seen in some places of Similipal, Banai, Daringbadi, and Koraput.

With a minimum temperature of two degrees Celsius, Similiguda has been recorded as the coldest place of the state.

The night temperature has been recorded below ten degree in 21 places of the state.

