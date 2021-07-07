Odisha to conduct entrance test through CBT mode for high school teacher recruitment

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is going to conduct an entrance test for the recruitment of more than 10,000 contractual teachers in various high schools across the state.

A proposal in this regard has been sent to the School and Mass Education Department by the Directorate of Secondary Education.

The entrance exam for these teachers will be on a computer-based test (CBT) mode. A private agency will be hired for the CBT.

In a letter to Mass Education Department, the Directorate of Secondary Education mentioned that 4,445 TGT (Trained Graduate Teachers) in Sanskrit, Hindi and Physical Education teachers and and 6000 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) will be recruited.

