Cuttack: Odisha government is not leaving any stones unturned to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State. It has taken several measures in this regard. The government today announced to conduct antigen test of persons with suspected COVID-19 symptoms in the city.

Health Department Additional Secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, after a meeting at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, informed that the suspected people will undergo the antigen test from Tuesday and their reports will be available within two to three hours.

Mohapatra said that the test will be done at the Cuttack-based SCB Hospital, Acharya Harihara Regional cancer Centre, Sishu Bhawan and City Hospital.

According the Cuttack district administration, the total COVID positive cases in the district now stands at 813 which includes 190 cases from the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). While 529 have recovered, four persons have died due to the virus in the district till now.