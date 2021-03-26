Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been selected to co-host AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 along with the Indian National Football Team & All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Local Organising Committee (LOC) today confirmed the three host cities and stadiums for the competition.

The D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad’s TransStadia and the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have been selected as the three stadiums and host cities that will provide the ultimate backdrop for some of the finest players in Asian and world women’s football.

The tournament will be held between January 20 and February 6, 2022.

3️⃣ host cities

3️⃣ stadiums

Meanwhile taking to his Twitter handle Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote, “It is yet another honour for #Odisha to co-host AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 along with@IndianFootball & @theafcdotcom at iconic #KalingaStadium. Happy to share that #Bhubaneswar will be hosting the matches of the marquee sporting event along with Navi Mumbai & Ahmedabad.”