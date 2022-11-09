Odisha to celebrate Millets day on November 10

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is to observe millets (mandia) day on November 10, Thursday tomorrow.

It is noteworthy that,mandia or millets is a highly nutritious and eco-friendly food product and the state government has buckled up to promote this highly natural food product.

According to reports, the state government of Odisha started the Millet mission in 2017 to promote its production and its advantages towards health.

The initiative started in 7 districts, till now the mission has reached 19 districts of Odisha so far. Besides, the government aims to promote the millet mission across 30 districts of Odisha.

The millet farmers are getting all kinds of support and benefits from the state government for production and the millet farmers are getting benefits from its production.

The government is also focusing on the production of variety of food products through millets, informed by Agricultural Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee.