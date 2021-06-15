Odisha to bear education expenses of Covid orphaned children

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government announced to take responsibility for COVID orphaned children who lost their parents in this pandemic.

The orphaned children will be included in the Green Passage Scheme of the State government which was earlier implemented to provide free higher education to orphans.

The scheme covers the costs of admission, tuition, examination of the orphaned children for medical, engineering education and other technical educations.

In the green passage scheme, the government will bear all the expenses of the Covid orphaned children who wants to study medical, engineering or any technical education. If the orphaned kid is studying in any private institution, the government will bear the costs as well.

At present, children who are living in orphanage are getting Rs 2180 pension and children living outside will get Rs 2000 pension for three years.

In Odisha, 38 children are orphaned by this Covid-19 pandemic. Those who have lost both parents will be included in Madhu Babu Pension scheme. Besides, women widowed by Covid-19 will also be immediately included in the pension scheme.

 

