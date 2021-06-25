Odisha to be slum free by 2023: Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has set the target to make the State slum free by 2023, informed Minister for Urban Development Pratap Jena.

Speaking about the State government’s decision, Jena said that there are as many as 2992 slums with a population of 70,000 across the State.

These slums will be completely upgraded by 2023 and all essential services and parameters like roads, drinking water, drains will be developed in each and every slum of the State.

Meanwhile, the State government has directed all urban local bodies to compulsory spend 25% of their annual budget for the development of the slums.