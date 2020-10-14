Bhubaneswar: Considering the intensity and frequency of natural disasters in the state, the Odisha government has decided to strengthen its disaster-fighting arms with hi-tech equipment and innovative training, said an official on Wednesday.

In a meeting chaired by chief secretary Asit Tripathy here on Wednesday, an additional amount of Rs 55.22 crore was sanctioned taking total sanction to around Rs 205 crore for the current year for hi-tech equipment and capacity-building activities.

While approving the proposals, Tripathy emphasised on proper maintenance and upkeep of the equipment through regular institutional arrangements.

Further, the chief secretary complimented the ODRAF and Fire Service units of Odisha for consistently maintaining a higher standard of service in neighbouring states.

He also directed to extend contours of the Fire Service wing beyond traditional fire-fighting and build them up as ‘First Multi-hazard Responders’.

Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena said, “At present, the Odisha Fire Service is equipped to respond to natural disasters in the state and extend helping hands to other states. The new training and equipment would further sharpen their teeth to deal with different types of disasters.”

The meeting also reviewed the progress regarding the repair and maintenance of multi-purpose cyclone/flood centres (MCS/MFS) operating at different places.

The review showed that so far physical audit of 814 shelters operating in 25 districts was complete.

Out of this, the repair and maintenance of 795 shelters in 23 districts with investment of Rs 45 crore had been completed.

