retired police personnel to be re appointed in Odisha

Odisha to appoint 2394 retired police personnel to fight against Coronavirus pandemic

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has decided to re-engage 2394 retired police personnel in Odisha Police/ CAPFs as special police officers (SPOs) on contractual basis for assisting the existing Police personnel in the state during COVID 19 pandemic for a period of 3 months.

Special secretary to Govt, Home Dept., issued a letter to the DGP in this regard and asked to take necessary steps in reappointment of these retired police personnel on a temporary basis.

The letter also said that since they are retired personnel, care shall be taken so that persons suffering from any co-morbidities are not deployed.

In case the services of these retired personnel will be still required after 3 months, the state police headquarters shall furnish a fresh proposal with justifications, also mentioned in the letter.

