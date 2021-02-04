Odisha: Timeline, Guidelines For PG Spot-II Admissions Issued; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha government today released guidelines for Post Graduate (PG) spot- II admissions for the session 2020-21.

According to a notification issued by Higher Education Department, the merit list will be published at 11 am on February 6, 2021, while reporting of the candidates from the merit list at their respective universities and colleges will be held on February 8 and February 9, 2021.

The select list out of the reported candidates will be out on February 10 and admission will be held on February 11.

Check the timeline for spot-II admission:

odisha pg spot admissions

Check the guidelines for spot-II admission:

odisha pg spot admissions

odisha pg spot admissions

