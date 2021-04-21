Bhubaneswar: A tigress named Renuka died at around 6.30 PM on Wednesday at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar of Odisha following prolonged illness.

As per reports, the tigress was under treatment for the last two months after being sick with some kind of neuro-ailments.

Following death of Renuka, the tiger count at Nandankanan has come down to 27 including 6 recently born cubs.

The exact reason behind the death of the tigress will be known after its autopsy which will be conducted tomorrow, said a report.

It is to be noted that Tigress Renuka was born on 28 February 2008.