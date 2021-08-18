Odisha: Tiger skin seized in Nabrangpur, probe underway

tiger skin seized in nabrangpur

Nabrangpur:  A tiger skin was seized by the Nabranhgpur forest officials special team in the Raighar forest range here on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by the Raighar Forest Ranger Sukumar Dukhu along with forest staff and Umerkote staff and squad conducted a raid and intercepted the wildlife criminals when they were trying to sell the tiger skin. During the raid, they seized the skin.

However, the criminals fled from the spot at night due to heavy rain.

Further investigation is underway, said a forest official.

