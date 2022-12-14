Odisha: Tiger skin seized from Simlipal National Park

Mayubhanj: After the heinous act of killing a tusker, burning it, and putting its ashes in the pond, the skin of a Royal Bengal Tiger has been seized from the same area on Tuesday.

On getting a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) has conducted a raid and seized the skin of a Royal Bengal Tiger.

The exact spot of the raid was, Bisipur on Baripada-Udala road. The poachers were striking a deal when the STF conducted the raid.

It is noteworthy that a wildlife criminal has been arrested while two others managed to flee, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the Royal Bengal Tiger was killed by the wildlife poachers in Similipal tiger reserve one month ago.

It is worth mentioning that, the Royal Bengal Tiger is on the verge of extinction in the Simlipal National Park which is situated in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.