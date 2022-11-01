Odisha: Tiger fear grips Nuapada, villagers asked to stay alert

By Sudeshna Panda 0
tiger fear grips nuapada
Representational Image

Nuapada: Panic gripped the villagers in the Jamusalebhata area under Nuapada Range of Nuapada district in Odisha.

According to reports, a tiger mauled a buffalo to death last night after which panic struck the villagers.

The villagers immediately informed the Forest Department officials of the Nuapada Range. The officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

The forest officials have however asked the villagers to stay alert. Further details in this matter is awaited.

