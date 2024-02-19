Odisha: Tiger census report to be out next week

Bhubaneswar: The state government’s tiger census report will be released next week.

In the report released by the central government in 2021-22, it was found that there were 29 tigers in Odisha.

The experts questioned the report of Center regarding this. Accordingly, later Odisha state government conducted its own tiger census in November and December.

There are more than 30 tigers in Odisha. The PCCF said that the final count of the tigers will be known exactly once the tiger census report will come next week, however it is certain that there are definitely more than 30 tigers.

Tigers have been spotted in areas including Similipal, Debrigarh, Hadgarh and Keonjhar. There is a ‘Greater Shimilipal Landscape Plan’ covering all these areas.

There will be a black tiger safari in the outskirts of Similipal. NTCA team is inspecting the same. It will start in October. The state government has formed a special task force for tiger protection. They are being trained and the benefits have also been reaped.