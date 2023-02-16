Odisha: Throat slit, half naked body of woman found in Bargarh

Bargarh: In a shocking incident, a throat slit, half-naked, and severely injured body of a woman was found in Bargarh district of Odisha, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from under Padmapur area of Paikamala police station. The woman belongs to Judgegarh area and her body was found in a stream near the area.

It is worth mentioning that, the throat of the woman was slit with the help of a sharp weapon. The woman allegedly was in a relationship with a as a skilled maison. The maison is allegedly behind the entire act.

Further details awaited in this matter.