Odisha: These trains will not stop at Korai for 5 days

After the goods train derailment in Korai, trains will run with speed restrictions and a few trains will not stop at Korai for 5 days.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
train accident in odisha

Bhubaneswar: The railways have informed that, both the lines at Korai in Jajpur district of Odisha are fit to run trains with certain speed restrictions.

But it is worth mentioning that, the following trains will not provide stoppage at Korai for five Days from November 22, 2022.

SEE THE LIST HERE: 

18038/18037 : Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Bhadrak

08454/08453 : Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger Special

08438/08437 : Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger Special

08412/08411 : Bhubaneswar-Balasore-Bhubaneswar Passenger Special.

These restrictions have been placed due to evacuation work of grounded wagons from the platform.

The Railways further informed that, a team of Commission of Railway Safety will soon being an investigation into the derailment of a goods train which killed three people on November 21, 2022.

