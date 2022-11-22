Odisha: These trains will not stop at Korai for 5 days

Bhubaneswar: The railways have informed that, both the lines at Korai in Jajpur district of Odisha are fit to run trains with certain speed restrictions.

But it is worth mentioning that, the following trains will not provide stoppage at Korai for five Days from November 22, 2022.

SEE THE LIST HERE:

18038/18037 : Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Bhadrak

08454/08453 : Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger Special

08438/08437 : Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger Special

08412/08411 : Bhubaneswar-Balasore-Bhubaneswar Passenger Special.

These restrictions have been placed due to evacuation work of grounded wagons from the platform.