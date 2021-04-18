Bhubaneswar: In a sad incident, renowned dramatist, comedian and director Batakrushna Dev Goswami died of Covid 19 on Saturday in Odisha. Shockingly, his wife Radharani passed away within a few hours of Goswami’s demise.

As per reports, Batakrushna Dev Goswami was under treatment at a hospital in Kolkata after getting infected with Covid 19. He passed away while getting treatment. He was 73 years old.

In a pathetic incident, Goswami’s wife Radharani also died in the evening yesterday. All the family members have lost heart with demise of the couple.

Popularly known as Batu da among nears and dears, he has given chance to many new theatre talents in his plays and to succeed. He has directed more than 100 plays.

Another big introduction of Goswami is – he is the grandson of Mohan Sunder Dev Goswami, the producer and director of the first ever Odia film ‘Sita Vivah’.

A pal of gloom has descended among members of the odia theatre and film fraternity with the demise of Batakrushna Dev and his wife.