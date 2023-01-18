Odisha: The results of Class- X Summative Assessment-I declared

Bhubaneswar: The results of Class- X Summative Assessment-I, Madhyamik and Open School Summative Assessment 1 has been declared on Wednesday.

The results have been published by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE). Results are available at www.bseodisha.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for checking of addition of marks in both objective and subjective from January 20th to January 30th.

The candidates filled up forms for Summative Assessment-I are only eligible to fill up forms for Summative Assessment-Il.

The Mal practice (MP) candidates who have been booked during the Class X, HSC Summative Assessment-I and approved by the M.P. Committee will not be allowed to do the form fill up of Summative Assessment II Examination.

This Assessment will be given 40 percent weightage for final results. The Tabulation Register (TR) of each school can be downloaded by the concerned Headmaster/ Headmistress of school by clicking “School Code” and “Password”.

The same rules apply for the Madhyamik exam results.