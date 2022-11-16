Odisha: Tension grips residential colony in Bhubaneswar after pet dog bites kid

Bhubaneswar:  Tension gripped a residential colony in the capital city of Odisha on Wednesday after a pet dog allegedly bit a kid there. Following the incident, a police complaint was lodged at Infocity Thana while argument continued between animal lovers and residents of the colony throughout the day. The dog was sent out of the said colony after Police intervention.

As per reports, on last Sunday Shrabani Pattnaik of Tapaswini campus located in the Nandankanan Road of Bhubaneswar was roaming along with her pet dog named ‘seazor’. The dog was chained. At this juncture a minor boy of the colony, identified as the son of Ruturaj Khatoi was riding his bicycle. The boy fell near the dog after losing balance on his bicycle when the dog bit him. The boy was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

The matter earned ruckus in Tapaswini Colony after some people lodged a complaint at the local Police Station in this matter. The Police officials hence called for the owner of the dog for enquiry.

As per the latest update of this matter, the said dog had been shifted from the said colony.

