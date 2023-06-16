Odisha: Temperatures in 31 places recorded above 40 degrees, likely to rise further by 4-7 degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar: The unbearable heat wave condition continues to prevail across Odisha as a total of 31 places recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius on Friday.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), at 45.6 degrees, Sonepur recorded the highest temperature of the day. It was followed by Jharsuguda (45.4) and Balangir (45.3).

Even Bhubaneswar recorded 44.6 degrees Celsius while Cuttack boiled at 42.2 degrees Celsius temperature.

Have a look at the list of maximum temperatures recorded at various locations in the State today:

Meanwhile, the IMD said that such scorching heat wave condition likely to prevail in the next four five days. The day temperature is likely to further rise by 4-7 degree Celsius.

June 17:

Orange warning: Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Bargarh and Sonepur.

Yellow warning: Heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda, Nuapada and Mayurbhanj.

June 18:

Orange Warning: Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Balangir, Deogarh and Keonjhar.

Yellow Warning: Heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Mayurbhanj.

June 19:

Orange Warning: Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, and Sundergarh.

Yellow Warning: Heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Mayurbhanj.

June 20:

Orange Warning: Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundergarh and Sonepur.

Taking a serious note of the heat wave warnings of the IMD, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued the following advisories: