Winter in Odisha: Temperature falls below 13.5°C in 11 places

Bhubaneswar: The temperature has been decreasing due to winters in Odisha. Many places across the state are experiencing severe cold and dense fog.

As per the weather reports, the temperature will likely remain low for next 3-4 days. But, it is worth mentioning that, night temperatures were above normal in most parts of the state under the influence of sea breeze.

The night temperatures have been recorded to be below 13.5°C in 11 places across the state:

1- Semiliguda (Koraput) : 9.1 °C

2- Kirei (Sundergarh) : 10.5 °C

3- G. Udayagiri (Kandamal) : 11 °C

4- Nabarangpur: 11.5 °C

5- Koraput: 11.5 °C

6- Sundargarh : 12.5 °C

7- Jharsugada : 12.8 °C

8- Phulbani : 13 °C

9- Daringbadi : 13 °C

10- Chipilima (Sambalpur) : 13.4 °C

11- Bhavanipatna (Kalahandi) : 13.8 °C