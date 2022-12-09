Odisha: Temperature below 10 degree Celsius in 7 cities

Bhubaneswar: Seven cities in Odisha on Friday recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degree celsius, s predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

G. Udayagiri remained the coldest with the mercury dropping to 6 degree celsius. Followed by Phulbani at 6.6 degrees celsius, Daringbadi at 7.5 degrees, Kirei in Sundergarh at 8.2 degrees, Chiplima at 9.2 degrees.

Similarly, Jharsuguda and Bhawanipatna stands at 9.6 degrees and Ranitol, Koraput, Angul and Sundergarh recorded the temperature at 10 degree celsius.