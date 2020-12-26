Odisha: Teenaged Girl Kills Grandmother In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: In a gruesome incident, a woman was beaten to death by a minor granddaughter over family fued at Lapang village under Bhandaripokhari police station in Bhadrak district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Sashi Das.

Sources said, last night there was a heated argument between Sashi and the minor, following which the minor attacked her with a grinding stone and she died on the spot.

On being informed, Bhandaripokhari police have reached the spot and recovered the body. The police have detained the minor girl for further investigation.

