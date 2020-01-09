school-students

Odisha teachers to take extra classes during summer vacation

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to start extra classes for students who are weak in studies during the summer vacation from this year, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said on Thursday.

The move is aimed to achieve ‘zero fail mission’ in matriculation examination.

“Students who are weak in studies need special attention. Under the ‘zero fail mission’, we want to make sure that all schools in Odisha attain 100 per cent results,” said Dash.

He said schools will deploy teachers on rotational basis to take classes during the summer vacation from May till mid-June.

“Even during summer vacation, teachers do come to schools on rotation duty. These teachers would take extra classes to improve the standard of the students,” the minister said.

(IANS)

