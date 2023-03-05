Odisha: Teachers threaten to boycott Matric exam

Sundergarh: The teachers in Odisha have threatened to boycott the upcoming Matric examination. The United Primary Teachers Mahasangha has decided to boycott the exam putting different demands.

As per reports, the teachers said that although they had discussed with the Chief Secretary regarding their demands, still they are yet to get their rights. Hence, they will boycott the upcoming matric exam.

A meeting of the teachers was held at the Pragati Mandap in Sundergarh in the chairmanship of the Mahasangha president Hoteshwar Sekhar Deo. If their demand will not be fulfilled, they will stage protest in the capital city for three days starting from March 15, the teachers threatened. Besides, they will take mass leave for indefinite period – it was decided.