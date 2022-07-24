Odisha teacher who beat up students suspended

Bhadrak: The school teacher who allegedly beat up a group of students reported was suspended on Sunday. The teacher has been identified as Kalpataru Mallick, the math teacher of Sunamuhin Panchayat High School in Odsha’s Bhadrak district.

Four girl students reportedly sustained critical injuries after being attacked by Kalpataru. He had beaten the class eight students black and blue as they failed to answer some questions.

The students who sustained grievous injuries on their hands and heads were rushed to the Basudevpur Hospital for treatment.

Later, a team of cops from Kasia Meraine Police Station rushed to the school and detained Mallick for interrogation after the victim students narrated their ordeals.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Block Education Officer (BEO) Jagabandhu Sahoo suspended the accused teacher today.