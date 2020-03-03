Berhampur: A school teacher in Odisha’s Ganjam district was on Tuesday suspended with immediate effect after a video showing her sleeping on a mat in classroom went viral on social media.

In the viral video, Sumita Nayak, Assistant teacher of Primary school in Sri rangarajpur under Kukudakhandi block in the district, was shown to be in deep sleep during the class hour.

The video taken by someone, through mobile phone soon started doing rounds in the social media. It also hit both in the electronic and print media.