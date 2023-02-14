Odisha teacher marries second time, wife files police complaint

Daringbadi: A woman reportedly filed a police complaint after his husband, who is a headmaster-in-charge of Sujamaju Govt School in Kandhamal district of Odisha, married another woman recently.

Sripati Nayak, the teacher, had reportedly married to Nirupama Dakua in 2003. Three years later, she gave birth to a baby girl. Ever since she delivered the girl, Nayak was allegedly not happy and started torturing her both physically and mentally.

Their marital discord reached the Phulbani Family Court. Sripati Nayak, even filed for divorce at Baliguda Court. However, even though the matter is under subjudice, he reportedly married another woman on February 6.

Photos of Sripati Nayak marrying the woman on the premises of his school and celebrating by cutting cake soon went viral. When she received the photos, Nirupama Dakua filed a case and demanded action against Nayak as per the law.

Police is also said to have registered a case against Nayak and started an investigation into the matter.