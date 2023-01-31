Odisha: Teacher leaks GPSSB recruitment exam paper, arrested

Malkangiri: A teacher has been arrested in Malkangiri district of Odisha in connection with the leak of the question paper of Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) recruitment examination.

The accused teacher has been identified as Saroj Malu. He has been arrested for his alleged link in the case. He allegedly wrote and shared the answer of the question papers of the recruitment examination.

A team of Gujarat police reached Malkangiri and arrested Malu with the help of the district police. Saroj will now be taken to Gujarat on remand.

The GPSSB recruitment exam was scheduled for Sunday to recruit aspirants for 1,181 posts of junior clerk. In all, 9.53 lakh candidates were expected to appear at 2,995 centres. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested 15 people so far in this connection from Vadodara and recovered question papers from their possession.