Odisha: Tea stall owner dies while serving tea!

In a shocking incident, a tea stall owner died while serving tea to a customer in the early morning hours on Monday.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
tea stall owner dies
File Photo

Soro: In a shocking incident, a tea stall owner died while serving tea to a customer in the early morning hours on Monday.

The tragic incident has been reported from Nandura Muni field under Khaira police station limits in Balasore district of Odisha.

Related News

Odisha: 1 Dead, 5 Critical After Consuming Stale Food In…

Brown Sugar Seized In Balasore Of Odisha, Woman Peddler…

Details Of 5 New Covid-19 Positive Cases From Odisha, All…

Bharat Bandh: Train Services Affected In Various Parts Of…

The deceased tea stall owner has been identified as Damodar Sahoo. He was a resident of Pitakalia village in Balasore.

Further reports awaited.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.