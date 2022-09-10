Odisha: Tea-seller’s son cracks NEET by securing 635 marks, narrates his dream of pursuing MBBS

Phulbani: Determination and hard work make everything impossible. This has been proved by Suraj Kumar Behera, the son of a tea seller in Odisha’s Phulbani, as he has cracked the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

Despite all odds and working in his father’s tea shop, Suraj secured 635 marks out of 720 in the recently released NEET exam. What surprised everyone is that he cracked NEET without any coaching.

Suraj completed his schooling and Plus Two from AJO High School and Government College in Phulbani respectively. He had appeared for the NEET examination without taking coaching last year and scored 575. This was not enough for him to get selected to pursue MBBS.

However, Suraj did not give up. Rather, he tried harder and prepared himself by studying from the YouTube as his father, Shiv Behera, could not afford his medical coaching. He used to watch YouTube on the laptop, which he received from the State government for securing 80 per cent marks in the Plus Two annual examination.

Suraj appeared in the national exam this year for the second time and cracked it by securing 635 marks. Now, his family members are on cloud nine following his success in the NEET exam. People from all walks of life also are hailing Suraj, who proved that no hindrance can block you from reaching your goal if you have the willpower.

