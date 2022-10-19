Odisha: Tax Collector of Rajgangpur Municipality caught taking bribe

Sundargarh: The Tax Collector of Rajgangpur Municipality in Sundargarh district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

The accused has been identified as Md Nasir.

Nasir was apprehended while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.13,000/-from a complainant for updating the Holding Tax of last 3 years which was in the name of his late father and to process the file for creating new Holding number in the name of Complainant by fixing the same at lower rate.

The entire bribe amount of Rs.13000/- has been recovered from the accused Md. Nasir and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Md. Nasir from DA angle.

In this connection, a Rourkela Vigilance case has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Md Nasir. Detailed report awaited.