Odisha: Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran Meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked the Tata Sons to expand its footprint in Odisha. The Chief Minister said this to Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran while the latter called on him at Naveen Niwas on Thursday evening.

As per reports, CM Patnaik and Chandrasekaran discussed about various projects of Tata Sons in Odisha, including the Tata Steel. It was revealed in the meeting that TCS will enhance its capacity in Bhubaneswar centre to 15 thousand.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian and Tata Steel MD TV Narendran were present during the meeting.