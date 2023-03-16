Odisha tank truck owners association urges protesting drivers to allow them to ply on roads

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Tank Truck Owners Association in a press conference earlier today, urged the protesting drivers to allow them to ply on roads on Thursday.

Vehicles with essential goods like diesel and petrol are standing on the road during the movement, said Krishna Chandra Das the President Tank Truck Owners Association.

He further added that, if the transportation of diesel and petrol is stopped then the emergency services like ambulance service, ambulance service, police vehicles will be disrupted.

So it is very important to pay attention to this, he urged the government. Therefore, the attention of the government, the administration and the drivers’ union is absolutely necessary in this regard.

The police administration should also take care not to stop the tank trucks, otherwise the common people will face a lot of trouble in the days to follow.

The drivers strike seems to have started causing trouble in various daily essentials, there are reports of fuel shortage in various parts of Odisha.