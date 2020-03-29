Odisha talks to other state Govts to help Odias stranded in their states

Bhubaneswar: More than one lakh Odias are stranded in other states due to nationwide lock down. Odisha Govt talked to the respective state Govts of to help out the Odisha people stranded in their states. The communication was made through video conferencing, intimated Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Sunday.

A 21 day lock down has been announced by the Centre in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

People mainly from the Odisha districts such as Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Ganjam and Jajpur have been stuck in other states –Tripathy added.

He visited Lok Seva Bhawan today and took stock of the situation at the COVID-19 control room.

Similarly, about 15 thousand people from other states have been stranded in Odisha. Arrangement has been made for their food and shelter so as to keep them away from getting distressed during lock down. They will be assisted after talking to their govts, the CS intimated.