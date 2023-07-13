Odisha: Talcher Medical college to be named after Prabitra Mohan Pradhan, gets CM’s nod

Bhubaneswar: Talcher Medical College and Hospital to be renamed after Sangrami Pabitra Mohan Pradhan informed the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Furthermore, steps will be taken to develop Pradhan’s memorial at Talcher. A statue of the freedom fighter will be installed in the capital city here.

Reportedly a bridge over Brahmani river at Kaniha will also be named after the former Deputy Chief Minister, said the official. The CM also announced several developmental projects for Angul district.

The Chief Minister approved a proposal to develop Chhendipada Community Health Centre (CHC) under the ‘Ama Hospital’ scheme of the state government.

Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 4.65 crore for development of infrastructure to check man-elephant conflict in Bantala area of Angul.

The Chief Minister also sanctioned money for three key road projects in Angul and construction of as many bridges in Pallahada area of the district.