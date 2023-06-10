Odisha T20 Cricket League to commence from June 12, 6 teams to participate

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha T20 Cricket League is going to commence from June 12 to continue till June 28 in Odisha. The Odisha Cricket Association is going to organize the league in collaboration with Century Media. All the matches of this League will be conducted in 20-20 format. Six teams will take part in the league.

The matches will be played at the Dreams Cricket Ground. Each team will play ten matches before Semi-final and final matches. All the matches will be telecast in the Fan Code App.

Odisha Lions, Odisha Tigers, Odisha Jaguars, Odisha Pumas, Odisha Panthers, Odisha Chitahs will show their strength in this league. Two matches will be played every day. A total of 33 matches will be played in this league.

Two matches will be played every day at 9 am and 1 pm.

Players of the match for every match will get a prize money of Rs 4000 and the player of the series will get a prize money of Rs 20,000. These prize money amounts will be sponsored by MGM Minerals Ltd.

Red and Green caps to be given away to the leading run getter and wicket taker respectively. The impact player rule will be prevalent during the Odisha T20 Cricket League.