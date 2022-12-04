Odisha: Surrendered women Maoists marry with police support

Phulbani: Two surrendered women Maoists got married with the support of police in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Sunday.

According to reports, Sapnita Patamajhi alias Nandini) and Phulbati Usendi aka Karuna got married to the life partners of their choice in the presence of police personnel, friends and relatives.

According to reports, Sapnita Patamajhi worked with the Maoists for more than one and half years before surrendering before the Kandhamal SP in 2019.

Likewise, Phulbati Usendi quit the left-wing extremism and surrendered before the DG Police in 2021 after working with Maoists for 13 years.

The State police had rehabilitated both Nandini and Karuna as per Government schemes.